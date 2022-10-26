Dr. Ellis Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellis Levine, MD
Overview of Dr. Ellis Levine, MD
Dr. Ellis Levine, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Levine's Office Locations
Western New York Radiology Assocs100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-5600Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levine is caring and focused. He is a brilliant oncologist and I am lucky to have him!!!!!
About Dr. Ellis Levine, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1992703268
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Testicular Cancer, Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
