Dr. Ellyn Ashida, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ellyn Ashida, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Ashida works at Pacific Allrgy/Asthm Med Assocs in Torrance, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Allrgy/Asthm Med Assocs
    4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 730, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 540-6600
  2. 2
    420 E 3rd St Ste 706, Los Angeles, CA 90013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 944-9098

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 01, 2020
    Dr Ashida saved my life. 25 years ago. I just remarried and had 2 young children. I almost called 911. Made an appointment with Dr. Ashida, took me immediately and after trying different methods to help me breathe but no improvement. She sent me home with a nebulizer and instructed me to breathe the saline solution every hour for 5 hours. She said she would call and check on me and if I was still having trouble, go to emergency. She called me. I was breathing better. I had an appointment to test what I was allergic to. She made the perfect medication for me and every week I dropped by to receive my shots. I did this for many years. The quality of my life has improved. I eventually did not need shots nor use inhalers. If it wasn’t for Dr Ashida’s care, I wouldn’t be enjoying my granddaughters Alani 6yrs and Akemi 2 yrs. today.. I am grateful. Thank you Dr Ashida.
    Was LaVerne Sugimoto now Weeks — Jun 01, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Ellyn Ashida, MD
    About Dr. Ellyn Ashida, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1245201516
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCLA Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ellyn Ashida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ashida has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashida.

