Overview

Dr. Ellyn Ashida, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ashida works at Pacific Allrgy/Asthm Med Assocs in Torrance, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.