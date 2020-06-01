Dr. Ellyn Ashida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellyn Ashida, MD
Overview
Dr. Ellyn Ashida, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Pacific Allrgy/Asthm Med Assocs4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 730, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 540-6600
- 2 420 E 3rd St Ste 706, Los Angeles, CA 90013 Directions (310) 944-9098
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ashida?
Dr Ashida saved my life. 25 years ago. I just remarried and had 2 young children. I almost called 911. Made an appointment with Dr. Ashida, took me immediately and after trying different methods to help me breathe but no improvement. She sent me home with a nebulizer and instructed me to breathe the saline solution every hour for 5 hours. She said she would call and check on me and if I was still having trouble, go to emergency. She called me. I was breathing better. I had an appointment to test what I was allergic to. She made the perfect medication for me and every week I dropped by to receive my shots. I did this for many years. The quality of my life has improved. I eventually did not need shots nor use inhalers. If it wasn’t for Dr Ashida’s care, I wouldn’t be enjoying my granddaughters Alani 6yrs and Akemi 2 yrs. today.. I am grateful. Thank you Dr Ashida.
About Dr. Ellyn Ashida, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1245201516
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
