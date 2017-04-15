See All Vascular Surgeons in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Elmer Croushore, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.6 (5)
Map Pin Small Gainesville, FL
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elmer Croushore, MD

Dr. Elmer Croushore, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.

Dr. Croushore works at The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Gainesville/Terrace in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Arteriovenous Fistula Repair and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Croushore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Gainesville/Terrace
    1151 Nw 64th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 520-2691
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cardiac & Vascular Institute
    3239 NW YORK DR, Lake City, FL 32055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 251-7852
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Lake City Medical Center
    340 NW Commerce Dr Fl 32055, Lake City, FL 32055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 280-4425
  4. 4
    The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Gainesville/8th Avenue
    4645 Nw 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 520-2690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carotid Artery Disease
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Atherosclerosis
Carotid Artery Disease
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Atherosclerosis

Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Amputation Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissections With Lentiginosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovenous Ablation of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Leg Amputation Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Venous Diseases Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 15, 2017
    Very polite and well experienced DR. He was recommended to me by another cardiovascular surgeon, i would put my life in his hands any day and second that is how great he is. I trust him 200% and he performed an excellent and very serious surgery on me, i'm very pleased with him and his profession???
    William Shaffer in Bell, Florida — Apr 15, 2017
    About Dr. Elmer Croushore, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740243518
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elmer Croushore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Croushore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Croushore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Croushore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Croushore has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Arteriovenous Fistula Repair and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Croushore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Croushore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Croushore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Croushore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Croushore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

