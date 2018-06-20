Dr. Jumig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elmer Jumig, MD
Overview of Dr. Elmer Jumig, MD
Dr. Elmer Jumig, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Jumig works at
Dr. Jumig's Office Locations
East Bay Pediatric Primary Care Inc.2324 Santa Rita Rd Ste 12, Pleasanton, CA 94566 Directions (925) 462-7700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
We moved to CA in 2009. We had not found a pediatrician so I took my son to the ER when he got the FLU. We asked for a recommendation for a pediatrician and they highly recommended Dr. Jumig. Both my children love him. He talks to the child and explains everything completely. He is warm, caring, funny and knows his stuff. My children are now in college and still want to see Dr J when they are sick. We highly recommend him.
About Dr. Elmer Jumig, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jumig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jumig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jumig works at
Dr. Jumig speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jumig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jumig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jumig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jumig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.