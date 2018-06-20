See All Pediatricians in Pleasanton, CA
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elmer Jumig, MD

Dr. Elmer Jumig, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Jumig works at WILLIAMS STEVEN M DDS in Pleasanton, CA.

Dr. Jumig's Office Locations

    East Bay Pediatric Primary Care Inc.
    2324 Santa Rita Rd Ste 12, Pleasanton, CA 94566 (925) 462-7700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 20, 2018
    We moved to CA in 2009. We had not found a pediatrician so I took my son to the ER when he got the FLU. We asked for a recommendation for a pediatrician and they highly recommended Dr. Jumig. Both my children love him. He talks to the child and explains everything completely. He is warm, caring, funny and knows his stuff. My children are now in college and still want to see Dr J when they are sick. We highly recommend him.
    Kathy Rehman in Dublin, CA — Jun 20, 2018
    About Dr. Elmer Jumig, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417926437
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jumig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jumig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Jumig works at WILLIAMS STEVEN M DDS in Pleasanton, CA.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jumig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jumig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jumig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.