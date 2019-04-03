Overview of Dr. Elmer Pineda Jr, MD

Dr. Elmer Pineda Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Pineda Jr works at INLAND UROLOGY MEDICAL GROUP in Pomona, CA with other offices in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.