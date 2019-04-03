Dr. Elmer Pineda Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pineda Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elmer Pineda Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Inland Urology Medical Group210 W Bonita Ave Ste 100, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 623-3428
San Antonio Regional Hospital999 San Bernardino Rd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 623-3428
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
In reading the negative review of Dr. Pineda, while I'll not dispute someone's else's personal experiences, I will say we have always found Dr. Pineda to be one of the most compassionate, considerate and approachable doctors we've ever dealt with. He also treated my father's prostate cancer as well as me personally. Our family wishes he was in general practice so he could be our primary care doctor. We honestly can't recommend him highly enough.
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1194712570
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Urology
Dr. Pineda Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pineda Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pineda Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pineda Jr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pineda Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pineda Jr speaks Tagalog.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pineda Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pineda Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pineda Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pineda Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.