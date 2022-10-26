See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Elmer Pinzon, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.5 (77)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elmer Pinzon, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Pinzon works at University Spine & Sports Specialists in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Spine and Sports Specialists
    10710 Murdock Dr Ste 103, Knoxville, TN 37932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 690-3737

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Loudoun Medical Center
  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
  • Parkwest Medical Center
  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Occupational Disorders Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (26)
    About Dr. Elmer Pinzon, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1992761753
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgia Pain Physicians, Pc
    • Baylor College Of Med
    • Lehigh Valley Hospital
    • Hahnemann University
    • University of Pittsburgh
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elmer Pinzon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pinzon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pinzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pinzon works at University Spine & Sports Specialists in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Pinzon’s profile.

    Dr. Pinzon has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinzon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinzon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinzon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

