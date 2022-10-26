Dr. Elmer Pinzon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elmer Pinzon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elmer Pinzon, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Pinzon works at
Locations
1
University Spine and Sports Specialists10710 Murdock Dr Ste 103, Knoxville, TN 37932 Directions (865) 690-3737
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I've started visiting DR. Pinzon in March 2022 for lower back pain -- I have received 5-6 injections in that time and I have seen definite improvement. Their office is clean, and close to my home. Their staff has worked with me to get convenient appointments to minimize the amount of time that I need to miss work. I am glad that they provide written material to review regarding procedures so that I know what to expect. I am also glad that the medical procedures that he has performed are in the office which is more convenient. I understand my treatment plan and I feel comfortable that Dr. Pinzon is competent and working in my best interst.
About Dr. Elmer Pinzon, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992761753
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Pain Physicians, Pc
- Baylor College Of Med
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Hahnemann University
- University of Pittsburgh
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
