Overview of Dr. Elmer Stout, MD

Dr. Elmer Stout, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Iredell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Stout works at Iredell Physician Network in Mooresville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.