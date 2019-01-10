Overview

Dr. Elmer Toro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ga School Of Med



Dr. Toro works at Personal Family Health Care in Lehigh Acres, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.