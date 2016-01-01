See All General Surgeons in Mobile, AL
Dr. Elmo Ozment Jr, MD

General Surgery
Mobile, AL
58 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elmo Ozment Jr, MD

Dr. Elmo Ozment Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.

Dr. Ozment Jr works at Adult Clinic in Mobile, AL with other offices in Semmes, AL and Citronelle, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ozment Jr's Office Locations

    Family Oriented Primary Health Care Clinic Inc.
    251 N Bayou St, Mobile, AL 36603 (251) 690-8959
    Semmes Clinic
    3810 Wulff Rd E, Semmes, AL 36575 (251) 445-0582
    Mobile County Board of Health
    4009 SAINT STEPHENS RD, Mobile, AL 36612 (251) 456-1399
    Citronelle Clinic
    19250 N Mobile St, Citronelle, AL 36522 (251) 866-9126

Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Hyperparathyroidism
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Hyperparathyroidism

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    About Dr. Elmo Ozment Jr, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 58 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013975788
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
    • General Surgery
