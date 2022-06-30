Dr. Elmore Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elmore Becker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elmore Becker, MD
Dr. Elmore Becker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Becker works at
Dr. Becker's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Associates of Fredericksburg1051 Care Way Ste 200, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 210-3828Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Urology Associates of Fredericksburg4710 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 204, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 210-3830Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Becker?
I was referred to Dr. Becker through my primary physician. I have been a patient for several years and he has always been forthright as to my health. I love this man for who he is. He treats you as if you were his best buddy. I recently went through laser surgery, it was his recommendation and I agree without even reading the information he wanted me to read prior to the surgery. From the first time I meet him, there was something special about him, not only is he an exceptional doctor, he is a great person. Thank God we have people like Dr. Becker that we can rely on to meet our needs. He is the best doctor that I ever had.
About Dr. Elmore Becker, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396791372
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker works at
Dr. Becker has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Becker speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.