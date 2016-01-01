Overview of Dr. Elmoutaz Mousa, MD

Dr. Elmoutaz Mousa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carlsbad Medical Center, Covenant Medical Center, Lamb Healthcare Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Mousa works at Lubbock Nephrology in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.