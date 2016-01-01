Dr. Elmoutaz Mousa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mousa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elmoutaz Mousa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elmoutaz Mousa, MD
Dr. Elmoutaz Mousa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carlsbad Medical Center, Covenant Medical Center, Lamb Healthcare Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Mousa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mousa's Office Locations
-
1
Lubbock3708 22nd Pl Unit 1, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 771-7412
Hospital Affiliations
- Carlsbad Medical Center
- Covenant Medical Center
- Lamb Healthcare Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mousa?
About Dr. Elmoutaz Mousa, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1124287735
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mousa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mousa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mousa works at
Dr. Mousa has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mousa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mousa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mousa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mousa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mousa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.