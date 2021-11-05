Dr. Elnora Spradling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spradling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elnora Spradling, MD
Dr. Elnora Spradling, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Dr. Spradling's Office Locations
Strongsville Family Health Center16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (216) 353-0068Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spradlig is an Excellent Physician. She was my Mother's Doctor while she was in Johnson City, Tennessee. Her bedside manner with our family and our Momma was beyond all expectations! Her knowledge in her chosen profession is well beyond all of our family's expectations and more! We as a family hated to see her leave Johnson City but we know that she was needed at the Cleveland Clinic! We also wish that she was still our Mother's Cancer Physician because no Physician that we have seen since do not compare in anyway to Dr. Spradling, period! She is greatly missed by my Mother and our family! She is without a doubt the best Cancer Physician anyone could ever ask for! Our family wants to send Dr. Spradling our deepest appreciation for the care, compassion and excellent knowledge in her chosen profession that she gave to our Mother and our family while our Mother was under Dr. Spradling's Medical Care.
About Dr. Elnora Spradling, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1194040493
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
Dr. Spradling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spradling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spradling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spradling has seen patients for Anemia and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spradling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Spradling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spradling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spradling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spradling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.