Dr. Eloise Atkinson Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkinson Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eloise Atkinson Garza, MD
Overview
Dr. Eloise Atkinson Garza, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Atkinson Garza works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates of San Antonio18540 Sigma Rd, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 490-4661Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atkinson Garza?
Dr Garza is awesome you can tell she cares about her patients n you r not just $$ , she cares about you, thank you Garza for your caring
About Dr. Eloise Atkinson Garza, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1154339455
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atkinson Garza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atkinson Garza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atkinson Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atkinson Garza works at
Dr. Atkinson Garza has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atkinson Garza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkinson Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkinson Garza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkinson Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkinson Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.