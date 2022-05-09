Overview

Dr. Eloise Atkinson Garza, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Atkinson Garza works at Dermatology Associates of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.