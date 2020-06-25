Overview of Dr. Elon Knoll, MD

Dr. Elon Knoll, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University and is affiliated with Karmanos Cancer Center, Mclaren Oakland, Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.



Dr. Knoll works at Michigan Adult & Child Medicine in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Hypercoagulable State along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.