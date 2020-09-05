Overview of Dr. Eloy Roman, MD

Dr. Eloy Roman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from U Central del Este and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Roman works at Eloy Roman MD PA in Miami Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.