Dr. Eloy Villasuso III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eloy Villasuso III, MD
Dr. Eloy Villasuso III, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Villasuso III's Office Locations
Aparna Dole M.d.p.a2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5785Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good experience
About Dr. Eloy Villasuso III, MD
- Neurotology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villasuso III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villasuso III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villasuso III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villasuso III has seen patients for Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villasuso III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Villasuso III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villasuso III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villasuso III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villasuso III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.