Dr. Elpidio Abreu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abreu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elpidio Abreu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elpidio Abreu, MD
Dr. Elpidio Abreu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Abreu works at
Dr. Abreu's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology Association Ocoee1552 Boren Dr Ste 200, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 877-2012
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abreu?
Such a caring professional. Stayed late to make sure tests were completed to avoid the need for dialysis in our special needs family member. Kept family well informed with personal phone calls.
About Dr. Elpidio Abreu, MD
- Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174597025
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital
- San Juan Muni Hospital
- University Hospital Ramon Ruiz Arnau
- Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abreu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abreu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abreu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abreu works at
Dr. Abreu has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Secondary Renovascular Hypertension and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abreu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abreu speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Abreu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abreu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abreu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abreu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.