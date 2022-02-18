See All Nephrologists in Ocoee, FL
Dr. Elpidio Abreu, MD

Nephrology
4.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elpidio Abreu, MD

Dr. Elpidio Abreu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.

Dr. Abreu works at Nephrology Association Ocoee in Ocoee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Secondary Renovascular Hypertension and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Abreu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Association Ocoee
    1552 Boren Dr Ste 200, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 877-2012

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
  • Orlando Health-health Central Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Treatment frequency



Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Kidney Disease-Induced Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 18, 2022
    Such a caring professional. Stayed late to make sure tests were completed to avoid the need for dialysis in our special needs family member. Kept family well informed with personal phone calls.
    Barbara Newman — Feb 18, 2022
    About Dr. Elpidio Abreu, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1174597025
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Louis University Hospital
    Residency
    • San Juan Muni Hospital
    Internship
    • University Hospital Ramon Ruiz Arnau
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo
