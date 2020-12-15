Overview of Dr. Elquis Castillo, MD

Dr. Elquis Castillo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Floyd Cherokee Medical Center, Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Castillo works at Hematology and Oncology Associates of Alabama LLC in Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Esophageal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.