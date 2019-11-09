Dr. Mighty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elron Mighty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elron Mighty, MD
Dr. Elron Mighty, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert View Hospital.
Dr. Mighty's Office Locations
1
Boulder Crossing myGeneration Senior Clinic5230 Boulder Hwy Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89122 Directions (702) 940-1560Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Sun Ridge Heights745 S Green Valley Pkwy Ste 160, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 476-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Always very good; Always takes the time with me and checks me over
About Dr. Elron Mighty, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mighty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mighty.
