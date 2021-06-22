Dr. Elsa Canales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elsa Canales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elsa Canales, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.
Locations
1
Elsa S. Canales, M. D.6999 McPherson Rd Ste 220, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 795-4776
2
Laredo Medical Center1700 E Saunders St, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 795-4776
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Canales is very professional, very knowledgeable and with extremely good bedside manners. The staff is also very courteous and efficient. If there were 10 stars I would gladly assign 15!
About Dr. Elsa Canales, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1477618429
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canales works at
Dr. Canales has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Canales. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.