Dr. Elsa Castro, MD
Dr. Elsa Castro, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA.
Alpert Zales and Castro Pediatric Cardiology PA1623 Route 88 Ste A, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 458-9666
Children's Dental Center of Monmouth PA2 Apple Farm Rd, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 671-5659
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Five stars is not enough. Dr Castro is the most caring, knowledgeable, compassionate and understanding physician I have ever met. She has taken care of my son for 20 years and is always there for us when we need her. I trust her decisions and sleep easier at night after she sees him. I would trust no one else with my son's medical issue. She truly is one of a kind and cares for her patients as if they were her own children. Her office staff is wonderful, caring and accommodating. You will not a find a better Pediatric Cardiologist!!
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639146954
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
Dr. Castro has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Congenital Heart Disease and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castro speaks Spanish.
