Dr. Elsa Gutierrez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus.
Dermcare522 N New Ballas Rd Ste 180, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 991-8700
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Humana
MultiPlan
I think Dr. Guitierrez is very good for the office's area of focus, mainly cosmetic issues, mild rashes and acne. I would go to another dermatologist for potentially more involved matters like skin cancers, major wound or skin breakdowns, skin growth removals, etc. it's simply not their "wheelhouse." She has been courteous but can at times seem rushed or distracted but not offensive. Like many physicians, she may appear abrupt or frank at times but not insulting. I think some negative reviews may be from people not used to dealing with a Latina physician. Wait times have not been bad when I have appointments--except for one time.
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus
