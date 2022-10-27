Overview

Dr. Elsa Ordoukhanian, MD is a Dermatologist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.



Dr. Ordoukhanian works at MGMD Dermatology in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Hair Loss and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.