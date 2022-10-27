Dr. Elsa Ordoukhanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ordoukhanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elsa Ordoukhanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elsa Ordoukhanian, MD is a Dermatologist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Ordoukhanian works at
Locations
-
1
MGMD Dermatology106 Grand Ave Ste 330, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-8884Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- 2 630 E Palisade Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Directions (201) 503-0302
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ordoukhanian?
so kind, thorough and expert treatment
About Dr. Elsa Ordoukhanian, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1316958101
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ordoukhanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ordoukhanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ordoukhanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ordoukhanian works at
Dr. Ordoukhanian has seen patients for Dry Skin, Hair Loss and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ordoukhanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ordoukhanian speaks Armenian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ordoukhanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ordoukhanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ordoukhanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ordoukhanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.