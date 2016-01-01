Dr. Elsa Russom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elsa Russom, MD
Overview of Dr. Elsa Russom, MD
Dr. Elsa Russom, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Russom works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Russom's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Gastroenterology207 Berkeley Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions
-
2
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Neurology1 Harvey Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Russom?
About Dr. Elsa Russom, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1336589704
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russom has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russom works at
Dr. Russom has seen patients for Behavior Therapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Russom has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.