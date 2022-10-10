Overview of Dr. Elsayed Hussein, MD

Dr. Elsayed Hussein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Alexandria U.



Dr. Hussein works at Mercy Medical Care in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.