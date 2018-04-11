Overview

Dr. Elsayed Sahloul, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.



Dr. Sahloul works at Hazlet Medical Services, LLC. in Hazlet, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.