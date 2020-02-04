See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Elsie Foglio, DO

Pediatric Gastroenterology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elsie Foglio, DO is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Foglio works at Pediatric Specialty Center in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 437-5696
  2. 2
    Pediatric Subspecialty Center at Newark Beth Israel
    201 Lyons Ave Bldg L Fl 5, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 437-5676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Nausea
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Nausea

Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 04, 2020
    She is amazing! She’s caring and compassionate and takes the time to explain everything to both me and my child
    Sarah — Feb 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elsie Foglio, DO
    About Dr. Elsie Foglio, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801183926
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale
    Residency
    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center (New Jersey)
    Internship
    • Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr Chldns Hosp NJ
    Medical Education
    • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elsie Foglio, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foglio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foglio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foglio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Foglio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foglio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foglio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foglio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

