Dr. Elsie Turner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
C. Graham Consulting Inc13415 Connecticut Ave Ste 105, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 871-1228
Adventure Dental3946 Minnesota Ave Ne, Washington, DC 20019 Directions (202) 469-4699
Unity Health Care Inc.765 Kenilworth Ter NE, Washington, DC 20019 Directions (202) 469-4699
Anacostia Health Center1500 GALEN ST SE, Washington, DC 20020 Directions (202) 469-4699
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I have made great progress over the years that Dr. Turner has been my doctor. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend anyone who needs counseling.
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
