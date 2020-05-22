Overview of Dr. Elson Lai, MD

Dr. Elson Lai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Lai works at Rosemead Eye Center in Rosemead, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.