Dr. Elson Lai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elson Lai, MD
Dr. Elson Lai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Lai's Office Locations
Laserpro Skin and Cosmetic Surgery Inc9428 Valley Blvd, Rosemead, CA 91770 Directions (626) 921-2889
Hospital Affiliations
- Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My mom originally visited Dr. Kevint Wong for red eyes and vision issue. That doctor recommended her to do cataract surgery. After surgery done, my mom's vision got even worse. We tried to reach Dr. Wong but couldn't find him due to pandemic lockdown. We left voice message to his office and cell for emergency but no one responded to us. Luckily I found Dr. Lai and he did a thorough checking to my mom's eyes. At that moment, my mom can barley see. After checking, Dr. Lai didn't find any issue with her eyes and suspected the problem is related to optic nerve. To save my mom's eyes, he ordered urgent MRI request and referred her to another neuro-ophthalmologist immediately. It turned out muscle around her eyes was swollen which pushed nerves and caused her vision drop dramatically. Because of Dr. Lai's knowledge and quick judgement, my mom's eye issue was taken care of right away. My family feel so fortunate to have such a knowledgeable, kind and responsible Doctor as our care provider.
About Dr. Elson Lai, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1750549192
Education & Certifications
- Children's Medical Center Dallas / UT Southwestern
- Rush University Medical Center
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- University of California At Berkeley
