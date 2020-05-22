See All Ophthalmologists in Rosemead, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Elson Lai, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (15)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elson Lai, MD

Dr. Elson Lai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Lai works at Rosemead Eye Center in Rosemead, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lai's Office Locations

    Laserpro Skin and Cosmetic Surgery Inc
    9428 Valley Blvd, Rosemead, CA 91770 (626) 921-2889

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California
  • San Gabriel Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    — May 22, 2020
    About Dr. Elson Lai, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
    • 1750549192
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Medical Center Dallas / UT Southwestern
    • Rush University Medical Center
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elson Lai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lai has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lai speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

