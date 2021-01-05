Dr. Elson Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elson Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elson Thomas, MD
Dr. Elson Thomas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
-
1
Elson M. Thomas, MD6750 West Loop S Ste 855, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 930-1992
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
I am Very thankful to Dr Thomas. He has always been available when an emergency arises. He takes the time needed and is very understanding. He explains things well. Dr Thomas is one of those rare doctors that come few and far between if you’re lucky.... he is great at his profession, combined with the way he truly cares, he’s a rare find. As you can see, I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Elson Thomas, MD
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1881782282
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Acidosis, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thomas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.