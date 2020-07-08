Dr. Elton Hurst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elton Hurst, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elton Hurst, MD
Dr. Elton Hurst, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Hurst works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hurst's Office Locations
-
1
Grayson & Associates, P.c.3504 Vann Rd, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 655-0585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hurst?
Greatest dr ever! Very compassionate, great listener to what your saying and what your not saying.
About Dr. Elton Hurst, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1275583635
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurst works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurst. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.