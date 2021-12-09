Dr. Elva Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elva Lopez, MD
Overview of Dr. Elva Lopez, MD
Dr. Elva Lopez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
-
1
Community Action Partnership of Kern1611 1ST St, Bakersfield, CA 93304 Directions (661) 336-5300
-
2
A Linn Medical Practice4000 San Dimas St Ste 2, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 327-1401
-
3
Bakersfield Center for Womens Health2525 Eye St Ste 110, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 637-0137
Hospital Affiliations
- Kern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
This dr was amazing i was 12yrs old when we found out i was born with 2 sets of female organs i had some severe complications dr lopez had stayed on the phone with my insurance for 2hours trying to get approval for the surgery i had needed and finally got it..
About Dr. Elva Lopez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871503706
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- UCLA San Fernando Val Pgm
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.