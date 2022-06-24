Overview of Dr. Elvia Vallejo, MD

Dr. Elvia Vallejo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ANTIOQUIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Vallejo works at Baycare Medical Group OB/GYN in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.