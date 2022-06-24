Dr. Elvia Vallejo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vallejo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elvia Vallejo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elvia Vallejo, MD
Dr. Elvia Vallejo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ANTIOQUIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Vallejo's Office Locations
Baycare Medical Group Inc303 Pinellas St Ste 230, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 462-3401
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Linda is the most AMAZING front desk health care assistant professional I've had the pleasure working with. I was a high risk pregnancy and I was so scared to honest. Her smile and reassuring attitude got me through. Treated like family is an understatement. Then I get Dr. Vallejo. She was EXACTLY what I needed. Compassionate but honest. My baby is happy and healthy as well as myself. Thank you to this team. What an unexpected AMAZING experience......and to those being a cry baby about a wait. Shame on you. A mother could be in a position of terrifying news....but who cares but your appointment? How grossly inhumane. These professionals work hard and it shows. This is the realist review you'll read. Thank you AGAIN Dr. Vallejo and Linda ??????????
About Dr. Elvia Vallejo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1215914346
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ANTIOQUIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vallejo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vallejo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vallejo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vallejo has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vallejo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vallejo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vallejo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vallejo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vallejo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.