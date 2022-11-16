See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Elvin Ruiz, MD

Psychiatry
2.4 (30)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elvin Ruiz, MD

Dr. Elvin Ruiz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.

Dr. Ruiz works at Hope TMS Neuropsych Ctr in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ruiz's Office Locations

    Hope TMS Neuropsych Ctr
    57 W 57th St Ste 808, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 558-5299

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elvin Ruiz, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1568538379
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elvin Ruiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruiz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruiz works at Hope TMS Neuropsych Ctr in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ruiz’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

