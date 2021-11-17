Dr. Elvira Lindwall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindwall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elvira Lindwall, MD
Overview of Dr. Elvira Lindwall, MD
Dr. Elvira Lindwall, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Kuban Medical Academy|Kuban State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lindwall works at
Dr. Lindwall's Office Locations
Advanced Rheumatology2230 Lynn Rd Ste 330, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 254-3775
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lindwall has been wonderful to me. She take the time with the patient, listens and pursues all possible avenues to find the solution to the problem.
About Dr. Elvira Lindwall, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1881890713
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner|Ochsner Foundation Hospital
- Louisiana State University|Lsu
- Kuban Medical Academy|Kuban State Medical Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindwall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindwall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindwall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindwall has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindwall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lindwall speaks Russian.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindwall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindwall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindwall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindwall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.