Dr. Elvira Parravicini, MD
Dr. Elvira Parravicini, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MILANO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 BRDway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Dr. Parravicini was the most amazing Dr. I saw through out my entire high risk pregnancy. Dr. Parravicini was caring and understanding and showed great interest in helping my son and i as best as she could. Unfortunately my case resulted in my infant demised however, the four and a half hours my son was with us Dr, Parravicini and her team were exceptional. Thank you so much and may the Lord Bless them always.
- Neonatal Medicine
- English, Italian
- 1649241522
- UNIVERSITY OF MILANO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Neonatology
