Dr. Elvis Torres, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elvis Torres, DO
Dr. Elvis Torres, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Southeastern University -The Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.
Dr. Torres works at
Dr. Torres' Office Locations
Family Futures12121 Richmond Ave Ste 201, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 317-3721Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Community Health Network
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been his patient since 2000 He has delivered my 7 girls. He is an excellent doctor overall I highly recommend him to anyone. I will never go with another obgyn and the staff has always been helpful with me. One birth in 2011 that I will never forget, I was having personal problems he special delivered my child he wanted to be in my labor and delivery even if he was on call he made sure he was there with me all the way through my delivery. Dr. Torres is a very gentle and kind humanbeing cares for all his patients.
About Dr. Elvis Torres, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225146491
Education & Certifications
- the American College - Obstetricians and Gynecologists
- University of South Alabama|University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Southeastern University -The Health Sciences
