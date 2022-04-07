Dr. Elwin Hjellen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hjellen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elwin Hjellen, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elwin Hjellen, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Hjellen works at
Frontier Health Services PC4241 B St Ste 305, Anchorage, AK 99503 Directions (907) 222-6603
Frontier Health Services4325 Laurel St Ste 225, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 222-6688
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
The meeting was like no other I’ve had with a professional in this field. Dr. Hjellen was transparent, forthcoming, personable, and put my son at ease right away. As nice as the first meeting was, I was more impressed with the second meeting. He actually asked us what we thought about the diagnosis (both me and my son). He said we were the experts on this child, so we should be a part of the diagnostic process. He explained the diagnosis and said that if it doesn’t sound like it is a fitting explanation, then it probably means that something is being missed. THAT BLEW MY MIND! From there he didn’t tell us what to do, he asked us what we wanted to do. He walked us through the top treatment options for that diagnosis and we had a discussion about what we thought would be the best way to prioritize treatment for our son. The treatment that we went with resulted in around 90% improvement. Our lives are so different now. The tantrums are gone. Our child is smiling, laughing and happy.
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1376713636
- Seattle Children'S Hospital
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Henry Ford Hlth System
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
