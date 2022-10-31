See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Elwood Williams Jr, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Oklahoma City, OK
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elwood Williams Jr, MD

Dr. Elwood Williams Jr, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue.

Dr. Williams Jr works at Oklahoma Sleep Institute LLC in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williams Jr' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Sleep Institute LLC
    13900 Wireless Way, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 606-2727
  2. 2
    Oklahoma Sleep Institute
    13901 Technology Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 606-2727

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 31, 2022
    Dr Elwood Williams is the BEST of the BEST! He is most compassionate and caring dr ever! I highly recommend him.
    G Pierce — Oct 31, 2022
    About Dr. Elwood Williams Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366542896
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elwood Williams Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams Jr works at Oklahoma Sleep Institute LLC in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Williams Jr’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

