Dr. Elwyn Cabebe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elwyn Cabebe, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Vermont|University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Eden Medical Center, O'Connor Hospital, Stanford Health Care Valleycare and Washington Hospital.
Stanford Cancer Center South Bay2589 Samaritan Dr Rm 3200, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 462-7282
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Eden Medical Center
- O'Connor Hospital
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
- Washington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
DR CABEBE IS THE BEST......FROM THE TIME I WAS DIAGNOSED TO THE TIME I FINISHED ALL MY TRETMENTS.....THERE WAS NOTHING BUT PROFESSIONALISM AND KINDNESS AND EMPATHY....... HE AND HIS STAFF MADE MY PROCESS LESS FEARFUL.........HIS BEDSIDE MANNER IS ABOVE AND CRITICISM......HE WAS GENTLE WHEN HE NEEDED TO BE AND FIRM WHEN HE NEEDED TO BE....HE IS TO THE POINT AND VERY THOROUGH ALL WITH COMPASSION...........I HAVE FRIENDS THAT HAVE ALSO GONE TO HIM AND WE ALL "LOVE " HIM...........
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1821067281
- University of Vermont|University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Cabebe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabebe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabebe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabebe speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabebe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabebe.
