Dr. Ely Brand, MD

Oncology
3.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ely Brand, MD

Dr. Ely Brand, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Brand works at Gynecology Oncology Associates in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brand's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gynecology Oncology Associates
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 211, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 433-5090
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Screenings
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Skin Screenings
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Ely Brand, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063492809
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA
    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ely Brand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brand has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brand works at Gynecology Oncology Associates in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Brand’s profile.

    Dr. Brand speaks French, German and Spanish.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Brand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

