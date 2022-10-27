Dr. Ely Pelta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ely Pelta, MD
Overview of Dr. Ely Pelta, MD
Dr. Ely Pelta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They completed their residency with Long Island Jewish Med Center
Dr. Pelta works at
Dr. Pelta's Office Locations
North Ridge Medical Center5757 N Dixie Hwy, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 734-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Anthem
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pelta is one of the best psychiatrist in his field.
About Dr. Ely Pelta, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1013923028
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pelta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pelta accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pelta has seen patients for Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Cocaine Addiction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pelta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.