Dr. Ely Sebastian, MD

Transplant Surgery
4.2 (12)
Map Pin Small Camden, NJ
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Ely Sebastian, MD

Dr. Ely Sebastian, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. 

Dr. Sebastian works at Virtua Center for Organ Transplantation in Camden, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sebastian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Center for Organ Transplantation - Camden
    1601 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 757-3840
  2. 2
    VirtuaCenter for Organ Transplantation - Cherry Hill
    63 Kresson Rd Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 796-9370

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Biliary Atresia
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Biliary Atresia

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 27, 2022
    Dr. Sebastian saved my brother’s life. I will forever be greatful for what he did for him. Best hospital and the best liver transplant team of Virtual Virgen Lourdes Hospital. God bless them.
    Ana S. — Aug 27, 2022
    About Dr. Ely Sebastian, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1407094998
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ely Sebastian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebastian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sebastian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sebastian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebastian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebastian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sebastian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sebastian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

