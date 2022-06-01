Dr. Ely Tamano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ely Tamano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ely Tamano, MD
Dr. Ely Tamano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Fatima University College of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Tamano works at
Dr. Tamano's Office Locations
-
1
Psychiatry Associates of Kansas City8900 State Line Rd Ste 380, Leawood, KS 66206 Directions (913) 385-7252
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tamano?
I've been seeing Dr. Tamano for years and haven't had any problems at all. I've found him to be very understanding and a good listener. He's been willing to work with me when I want to try different options for my ADHD medication to see what works best. I've found him to be extremely knowledgeable about medications in general and how similar medications may work differently in the body or mind. Most psychiatrists that I've seen in the past use the appointment time to write refills and kick you out as fast as they can. Dr. Tamano can somehow manage to ask about me, my work and family, my mood and general wellbeing, as well as my medications within 15 minutes without anything feeling rushed. I don't know how he manages to do it, but I'm glad he does. I've directed a few co-workers his way in the past, and they loved him too.
About Dr. Ely Tamano, MD
- Psychiatry
- 2023 years of experience
- English
- 1477674265
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Fatima University College of Medicine
- Saint Louis University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamano works at
Dr. Tamano has seen patients for Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.