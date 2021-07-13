Dr. Elys Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elys Perez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elys Perez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Perez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Broward Health Physician Group1625 SE 3rd Ave Ste 700, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez?
Dr and staff are very caring. Wait time is about 15 minutes. She is on top of new research and treatments.
About Dr. Elys Perez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1154760585
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Perez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.