Dr. Elyse Erlich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erlich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elyse Erlich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elyse Erlich, MD
Dr. Elyse Erlich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Erlich works at
Dr. Erlich's Office Locations
-
1
Womancare PC1051 W Rand Rd Ste 101, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 221-4900Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday9:00am - 7:30pmWednesday9:00am - 7:30pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday9:00am - 7:30pmSaturday9:00am - 7:30pmSunday9:00am - 7:30pm
-
2
Womancare355 W NORTHWEST HWY, Palatine, IL 60067 Directions (847) 221-4700
- 3 1051 Perimeter Dr Ste 150, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 221-4300
-
4
N S U H - Buffalo Grove15 S Mchenry Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 221-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Erlich?
Wonderful
About Dr. Elyse Erlich, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1952371536
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erlich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erlich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erlich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erlich works at
Dr. Erlich has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erlich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Erlich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erlich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erlich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erlich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.