Dr. Elyse Esrig, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elyse Esrig, MD

Dr. Elyse Esrig, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stonybrook School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Esrig works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Esrig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group
    20 S Clark St Ste 1100, Chicago, IL 60603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-3627
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Department of Dermatology
    2701 Patriot Blvd # 250, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-7647

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Elyse Esrig, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1356388201
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University|Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York At Stonybrook School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elyse Esrig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esrig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Esrig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Esrig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Esrig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esrig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esrig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esrig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

