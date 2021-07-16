Overview of Dr. Elyse Rubenstein, MD

Dr. Elyse Rubenstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Israel Tech Inst, Haifa and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Rubenstein works at Arthritis & Back Pain Center in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.