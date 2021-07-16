Dr. Elyse Rubenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elyse Rubenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elyse Rubenstein, MD
Dr. Elyse Rubenstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Israel Tech Inst, Haifa and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Rubenstein works at
Dr. Rubenstein's Office Locations
-
1
Arthritis & Back Pain Center1328 16th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 256-2425
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubenstein?
I have seen Dr. Rubenstein only three times. She was recommended to me by my spine surgeon, I was starting to develop terrible arthritic conditions in both hands and also my shoulders. After taking blood samples and seeing that I had the dreaded marker for rheumatoid arthritis she put me on a few different medications…her medical advise has proven so successful as I am now pain free. She is one terrific doctor (and I have many). I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Elyse Rubenstein, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1508895095
Education & Certifications
- U Sthrn Ca/Los Angeles Co U Sthrn Ca Med Ctr
- Israel Tech Inst, Haifa
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubenstein works at
Dr. Rubenstein has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.