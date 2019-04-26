Dr. Elysee Sinclair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinclair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elysee Sinclair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elysee Sinclair, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Dr Elysee Sinclair MD10167 NW 31st St Ste 200, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions
Dr Elysee Sinclair MD1230 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 752-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr sinclair and office staff are great always accommodating.Been going there for over a year ,They are very nice and caring
About Dr. Elysee Sinclair, MD
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinclair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinclair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinclair speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinclair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinclair.
