Dr. Elza Robinson Jr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elza Robinson Jr, MD

Dr. Elza Robinson Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Dr. Robinson Jr works at Christus Schumpert Group in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Robinson Jr's Office Locations

    Highland Clinic A Prof Med Corp.
    1455 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 798-4400
    Lake area OBGYN associates
    7941 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 797-7941

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Highland Medical Center
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervicitis
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elza Robinson Jr, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1346235587
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elza Robinson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robinson Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robinson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robinson Jr works at Christus Schumpert Group in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Robinson Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Robinson Jr has seen patients for Cervicitis, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

